ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.92.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of OKE stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
