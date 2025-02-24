Olympiad Research LP Takes $213,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

