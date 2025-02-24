Olympiad Research LP Takes $169,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 2,477,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 632,713 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.64 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $921.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

