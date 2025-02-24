Olympiad Research LP Makes New $136,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 53.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in RealReal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 4.9% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.83. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

