Olympiad Research LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.