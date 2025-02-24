Olympiad Research LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 85,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $2,653,246.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,566,875.86. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,082,618 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,410 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.