Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 3,678 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock worth $472,745,137. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

