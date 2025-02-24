Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 5,028 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $33.08 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

