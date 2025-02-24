Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.06.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.