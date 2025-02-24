Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.06.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

