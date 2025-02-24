Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

