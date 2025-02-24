NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.