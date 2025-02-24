NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
