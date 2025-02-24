NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7,025.74 and last traded at $7,054.63, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,094.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,959.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8,777.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

