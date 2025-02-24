Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $11.79 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.