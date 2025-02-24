Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $11.79 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.