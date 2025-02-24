Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

