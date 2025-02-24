Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 7,383 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

