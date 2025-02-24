Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 15,183 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 417.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

