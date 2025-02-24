Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

