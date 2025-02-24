Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

