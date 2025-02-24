Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

