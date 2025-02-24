Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $645,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,281.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $190.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.