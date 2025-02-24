Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $155,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 213,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

