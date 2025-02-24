Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $82,383.36 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,283. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.03 and a 200 day moving average of $497.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

