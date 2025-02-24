Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.2 %
Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
