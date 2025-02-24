NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of NI worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NI by 108.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NI by 14.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NI by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

NI Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $14.35 on Monday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $296.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.36.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.