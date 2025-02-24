New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,049.25 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,500.94 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,145.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,071.81.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

