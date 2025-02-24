New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Qifu Technology worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in Qifu Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 548,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 895,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Qifu Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.
Qifu Technology Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
