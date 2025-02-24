New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $14.82 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 676,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

