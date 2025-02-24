New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $661.08 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

