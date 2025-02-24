New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $12.89 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 743,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.21. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

