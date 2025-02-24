New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $12.89 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 743,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.21. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
