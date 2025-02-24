New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,016,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after buying an additional 265,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

ZBRA opened at $311.05 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.03 and a 200 day moving average of $373.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

