New World Advisors LLC Purchases 318 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

