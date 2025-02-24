New World Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,731,000 after purchasing an additional 274,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

