New World Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -157.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

