New World Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $874.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

