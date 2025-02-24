New World Advisors LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.