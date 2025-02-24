NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 954,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,148. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

