Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 168,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 261,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

