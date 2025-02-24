Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after buying an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,688,000 after buying an additional 176,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after buying an additional 611,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

