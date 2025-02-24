Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 901,485 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131,634 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

