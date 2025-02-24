Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 266 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix stock opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.55 and a 200-day moving average of $821.37.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
