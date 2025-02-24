Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 266 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.55 and a 200-day moving average of $821.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.