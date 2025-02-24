Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

