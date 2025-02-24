“National Presto Industries Announces Year-End Results for 2024”

Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has released results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024. The information was made public via a press release from the company on February 21, 2025.

Details of the earnings report are presented in Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K. However, the data contained in the exhibit has not been ‘filed’ under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, the information won’t be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically referenced in such future filing.

Aspects of the company’s financial condition and operations are encapsulated in the statements released. They are forward-looking, and as such, are covered by safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It’s important to note that the actual results might differ from projections due to a range of factors. Among these are government defense spending and requirements, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in material, labor, and other production costs, and competitive pressures on pricing.

The uninterrupted purchasing relationships with the United States Government and other key customers significantly affect the company’s performance as well. Furthermore, defense requirements, unexpected issues faced by subcontractors, team members, or their suppliers represent critical determinants of the company’s financial outcomes.

Investors are reminded that all forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and are subject to varying market and economic conditions. Further elaboration on these and other contributing factors can be found in the company’s periodic SEC filings.

National Presto Industries, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NPK, is not classified as an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Form 8-K report has been signed and authorized by the President and Chief Executive Officer of National Presto Industries, Maryjo Cohen, on February 21, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read National Presto Industries’s 8K filing here.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

