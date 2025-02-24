Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $158,795.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.29. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $49,080.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

