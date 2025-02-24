Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of MGM opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

