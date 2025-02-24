MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $101.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock valued at $472,745,137 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

