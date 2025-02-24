MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

