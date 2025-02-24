MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMR. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

