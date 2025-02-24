MONECO Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $177.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

