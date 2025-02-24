MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

