MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 264,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 213,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

